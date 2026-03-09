D.J. Carton News: Provides offensive charge in win

Carton finished with 28 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and six steals in 41 minutes Sunday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 127-119 victory over Stockton.

Carton enjoyed success across the board in this one, as he was one of three starters to reach the 20-point threshold and led his team in steals by recording a season-high six swipes. He's averaging 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals through 23 regular-season outings.