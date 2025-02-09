Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
D.J. Carton headshot

D.J. Carton News: Scores 20 in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Carton posted 20 points (9-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, one rebound and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 125-113 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Carton scored 20 points for just the second time this season and for the first time since his first appearance of the campaign. Across six G League outings, Carton has averaged 13.8 points in 26.0 minutes per game.

D.J. Carton
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now