D.J. Carton News: Standout showing off bench

Carton recorded 20 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 93-87 Summer League win over the Pelicans.

It was a standout performance from Carton, who came off the bench to match the team lead in dimes and pace the Trail Blazers in steals. The 24-year-old guard isn't currently under contract with an NBA club after spending most of 2024-25 in the G League, so he's aiming to make an impression and catch some attention around the league as part of Portland's Summer League roster.