D.J. Carton News: Suits up Friday

Carton (illness) returned to action in Friday's 107-95 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd, finishing with nine points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four assists in 25 minutes.

Carton missed Thursday's G League game against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, but was back in his usual role Friday. In 18 appearances for San Diego, Carton holds averages of 12.9 points, 4.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals.