Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
D.J. Carton headshot

D.J. Carton News: Suits up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Carton (illness) returned to action in Friday's 107-95 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd, finishing with nine points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four assists in 25 minutes.

Carton missed Thursday's G League game against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, but was back in his usual role Friday. In 18 appearances for San Diego, Carton holds averages of 12.9 points, 4.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

D.J. Carton
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now