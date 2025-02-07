DJ Rodman Injury: Misses game Thursday

Rodman missed Thursday's G League game against the Delaware Blue Coats due to an illness.

The next chance for Rodman to get back on the floor for Maine will be Saturday against the Memphis Hustle. The 23-year-old guard has played in 13 games in the G League this season, averaging 7.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 47.9 percent from the floor.