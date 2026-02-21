DJ Rodman Injury: Sidelined due to ankle issue

Rodman didn't play in Friday's 116-105 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd while dealing with an ankle injury.

Rodman has served exclusively as a bench asset this season, so his absence is a blow to the team's depth, but the may continue to rely on Jaylen Sims and Keyontae Johnson in the forward spots. The extent of Rodman's injury is still unknown, putting his presence in doubt for upcoming contests.