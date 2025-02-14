DJ Rodman News: Back in action

Rodman (illness) totaled seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 31 minutes Thursday during the G League Maine Celtics' 107-106 win over the Long Island Nets.

Rodman has been sidelined since Feb. 1 due to an illness but managed to take on a full workload Thursday evening. He turned in his usual production across the board and is now averaging 7.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists through 14 regular-season appearances.