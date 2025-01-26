DJ Rodman News: Catches fire from deep in G League

Rodman tallied 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes in Sunday's 108-105 loss to Osceola.

Rodman caught fire from long distance, draining a season-high six three-pointers en route a season-high 20 points and his first double-double of the campaign. After coming off the bench for 10 consecutive outings, the 23-year-old has started six straight games for the G League Celtics and will aim to build on Sunday's performance going forward.