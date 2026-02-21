DJ Rodman News: Game-high 13 boards in return

Rodman (ankle) amassed nine points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and 13 rebounds in 26 minutes during Saturday's 129-104 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

After sitting out Friday's victory over the Herd with an ankle injury, Rodman made a quick return to the court and led the Greensboro Swarm in boards. The 14 rebounds were a season-high for the 24-year-old, though Saturday did break up a string of three consecutive games with double-digit points for Rodman.