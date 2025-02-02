DJ Rodman News: Nabs nine boards in G League

Rodman recorded eight points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes Saturday during the G League Maine Celtics' 100-95 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Rodman failed to connect from beyond the arc but made an impact elsewhere, leading Maine in rebounds. He's been an inconsistent contributor during the regular season, averaging 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13 games.