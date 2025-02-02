Fantasy Basketball
DJ Rodman headshot

DJ Rodman News: Nabs nine boards in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Rodman recorded eight points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes Saturday during the G League Maine Celtics' 100-95 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Rodman failed to connect from beyond the arc but made an impact elsewhere, leading Maine in rebounds. He's been an inconsistent contributor during the regular season, averaging 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13 games.

