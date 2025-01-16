Fantasy Basketball
DJ Steward Injury: Nursing hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Steward didn't play in Wednesday's game against the G League Rip City Remix due to left hamstring soreness.

Steward has appeared in just one matchup for the Hustle after coming over from Windy City, putting up 10 points, two rebounds and seven assists over 27 minutes. He can be considered day-to-day until the team provides additional information on the injury.

