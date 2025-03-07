DJ Steward Injury: Sits out Thursday

Steward missed Thursday's G League game against the South Bay Lakers with left knee soreness.

Steward can be considered day-to-day with his next chance to play coming Sunday against the Salt Lake City Stars. Steward has had a solid campaign so far with averages of 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 31.0 minutes per contest.