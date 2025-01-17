DJ Steward News: Adds 13 points off bench

Steward (hamstring) recorded 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 24 minutes Thursday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 135-121 victory over the Rip City Remix.

Steward's absence was short, missing just one matchup while dealing with a hamstring injury. He posted an efficient shooting line Thursday and has now scored in double figures in each of his two appearances during the G League Regular Season.