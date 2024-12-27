DJ Steward News: Away from team

Steward (personal) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

The 23-year-old point guard out of Duke has spent the entire 2024-25 regular season in the G League with the Windy City Bulls, and through 16 games he is averaging 19.9 points, 7.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 34.8 minutes per game. Steward is away from the team due to a personal matter, and it's unclear when he will return.