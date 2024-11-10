DJ Steward News: Double-doubles in G League

Steward generated 23 points (7-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and a steal across 39 minutes of Friday's 117-112 G Leaguewin over Grand Rapids.

Steward was outstanding in Windy City's season opener, tying for the team high in made field goals while being one of three Bulls players to top 20 points. The 23-year-old has yet to appear in an NBA game since going undrafted in 2021, but he'll have a chance to debut later this season considering he's on a two-way deal.