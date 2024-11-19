DJ Steward News: Efficient scoring in G League

Steward tallied 32 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 129-118 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Steward led Windy City in scoring and assists while coming off the bench in Tuesday's win. Across his six G League appearances this season, Steward is averaging 20.5 points, 7.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 35.4 minutes.