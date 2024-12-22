DJ Steward News: Electric from deep vs. Santa Cruz

Steward produced 21 points (7-9 FG, 7-7 3Pt), five rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 32 minutes Saturday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 112-107 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Steward couldn't be stopped from beyond the arc, as he turned in a perfect 7-for-7 performance and led his team in scoring. His passing ability was also on full display, posting his fourth double-double of the 2024-25 campaign and his second in his last three appearances.