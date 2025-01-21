DJ Steward News: Leading scorer in loss

Steward played 27 minutes Monday during Memphis' 113-104 loss versus Texas and tallied 24 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds and two blocks.

Steward led the Hustle in blocks and also tied Yuki Kawamura for the most points scored on the team during Monday's loss. Across 20 outings so far this season, the 23-year-old is currently averaging 19.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.2 steals.