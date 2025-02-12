DJ Steward News: Leading scorer in loss
Steward played 36 minutes Monday during the Hustle's 127-115 loss to Maine and recorded 33 points (13-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and four assists.
Steward had a dominant outing Monday despite the loss as he scored a season-high 33 points in addition to converting on an efficient 68.4 percent of his field-goal attempts. The 23-year-old is now averaging 19.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals across 27 games played.
DJ Steward
Free Agent
