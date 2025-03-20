Fantasy Basketball
DJ Steward headshot

DJ Steward News: Leads team with 27 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 11:27am

Steward logged 27 points (12-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and five assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Steward led the team in scoring Tuesday, crossing the 20-point mark for the 12th time in 24 games during the G League regular season. Over his past five outings, the 23-year-old has averaged 21.4 points, 6.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 35.8 minutes.

DJ Steward
 Free Agent
