DJ Steward News: Nabs third G League double-double

Steward finished with 18 points (6-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and three steals over 34 minutes Sunday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 119-107 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Steward dished out a team-high 12 assists and recorded his first double-double since Nov. 17. The Duke product continues to see a high volume of opportunities on the offensive end for Windy City, averaging 19.7 points on 16.4 field-goal attempts per game over 14 appearances this season.