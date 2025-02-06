DJ Steward News: Posts double-double in win

Steward played 32 minutes Wednesday during Memphis' 142-120 win over Iowa and totaled 22 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and a steal.

Steward led the team in assists and finished second in points scored en route to compiling his sixth double-double of the campaign. The 6-foot-2 guard is now averaging 19.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 26 outings this season.