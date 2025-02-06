DJ Steward News: Posts double-double in win
Steward played 32 minutes Wednesday during Memphis' 142-120 win over Iowa and totaled 22 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and a steal.
Steward led the team in assists and finished second in points scored en route to compiling his sixth double-double of the campaign. The 6-foot-2 guard is now averaging 19.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 26 outings this season.
DJ Steward
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now