DJ Steward News: Returns from injury

Steward (knee) returned to action in Sunday's 129-121 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars, recording 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 37 minutes.

Steward missed Thursday's G League game against the South Bay Lakers with left knee soreness, but it's a good sign that he was able to handle such a hefty workload Sunday. Steward has been very productive in 18 regular-season contests with 18.6 points, 5.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.4 three-pointers.