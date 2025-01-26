DJ Steward News: Scores 25 points in G League loss

Steward chipped in 25 points (10-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, three steals and one rebound across 33 minutes during Saturday's 124-111 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The 23-year-old delivered his 11th outing with 20-plus points in the loss, finishing as the club's second-leading scorer behind Miles Norris (26 points). Steward has averaged 19.4 points, 6.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 32.9 minutes per game over 22 G League appearances.