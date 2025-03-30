DJ Steward News: Scores 29 points Saturday

Steward had 29 points (12-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes in Saturday's 119-112 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Steward helped his side to victory with a varied output in the G League regular-season finale. He has scored more than 15 points in four consecutive appearances, though lacking consistency in other aspects. Over the regular season, his averages of 19.1 points and 4.8 assists per game ranked fourth on the squad.