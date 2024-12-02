DJ Steward News: Stays hot in G League loss

Steward registered 28 points (10-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 34 minutes Monday during the G League Windy City Bulls'112-109 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Steward turned in yet another stellar scoring performance, leading Windy City in points while also dishing out a team-high seven assists. He continues to dominate in the G League, as he's now scored 20-plus points in four of his last five appearances.