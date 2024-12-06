DJ Steward News: Struggles in G League loss

Steward played 32 minutes Thursday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 102-81 loss versus the Skyforce and compiled 14 points (3-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Steward finished second on the team in points scored but struggled shooting the ball as he converted on just 25.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and failed to connect on any of his shots from deep. The two-way player was careless with the ball, racking up a team-high four turnovers.