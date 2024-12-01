DJ Steward News: Team-high 23 points in G League

Steward recorded 23 points (9-26 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Saturday's 102-96 G League win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

After a season-low eight points last time out, Steward bounced back with his fifth outing with at least 20 points. He's averaging 20.0 points per game but is shooting only 41.7 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from deep.