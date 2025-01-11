Dmytro Skapintsev News: Back in action

Skapintsev (ankle) collected six points (2-5 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 15 minutes Saturday during the G League Maine Celtics' 116-99 loss to Raptors 905.

Skapintsev has now played in back-to-back games after missing nearly two weeks with an ankle injury. Maine kept a close eye on his playing time Saturday night after logging 25 minutes Friday, and he wasn't overly productive in either appearance.