Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dmytro Skapintsev headshot

Dmytro Skapintsev News: Back in action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Skapintsev (ankle) collected six points (2-5 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 15 minutes Saturday during the G League Maine Celtics' 116-99 loss to Raptors 905.

Skapintsev has now played in back-to-back games after missing nearly two weeks with an ankle injury. Maine kept a close eye on his playing time Saturday night after logging 25 minutes Friday, and he wasn't overly productive in either appearance.

Dmytro Skapintsev
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now