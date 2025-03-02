Dmytro Skapintsev News: Efficient in victory

Skapintsev had 18 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in Sunday's 133-110 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Skapintsev complemented his 80 percent accuracy from the field with several contributions, including a game-high tally of 11 rebounds in the win. Additionally, the 18 points were a season-high mark for him. The center is now leading his team with six double-doubles over the 2024-25 regular season.