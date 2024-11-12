Dmytro Skapintsev News: Leading rebounder Monday
Skapinstev played 28 minutes Monday in Maine's 130-111 win versus the Blue Coats and compiled 16 points (8-10 FG), 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and five blocks.
Skapinstev hot start to the season continues as he led the team in rebounds and blocks while shooting a stellar 80.0 percent from the floor. The 26-year-old has now racked up two double-doubles in as many games this season.
Dmytro Skapintsev
Free Agent
