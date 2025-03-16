Dmytro Skapintsev News: Logs team highs in return

Skapintsev posted seven points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes during Saturday's 117-100 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Skapintsev returned to game action after missing Wednesday's loss to the Cleveland Charge due to a left foot injury. He led Rip City in rebounds and blocks Sunday, albeit in a losing effort. The 26-year-old is averaging 8.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 blocks across 23.2 minutes per game in 38 G League outings.