Dmytro Skapintsev News: Quiet night in return

Skapintsev (personal) finished with eight points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes Friday during the Rip City Remix's 122-110 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Skapintsev missed a brief stretch after being traded from Maine to Rip City, and he logged a full workload in his return to action. He posted in a quiet night on the offensive end but managed to contribute on the boards and as a facilitator with his new squad.