Dmytro Skapintsev News: Season-high 17 points in start
Skapintsev tallied 17 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals in 32 minutes before fouling out during Thursday's 123-112 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.
Skapintsev's 17 points marked a new season-high output in Thursday's start, and he turned in his fourth straight game with double-digit points. The 26-year-old big man has split his time as a starter and reserve during 17 contests in the G League regular season, and he's now averaging 9.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals in 26.6 minutes across nine outings with the first unit.
Dmytro Skapintsev
Free Agent
