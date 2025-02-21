Dmytro Skapintsev News: Season-high 17 points in start

Skapintsev tallied 17 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals in 32 minutes before fouling out during Thursday's 123-112 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Skapintsev's 17 points marked a new season-high output in Thursday's start, and he turned in his fourth straight game with double-digit points. The 26-year-old big man has split his time as a starter and reserve during 17 contests in the G League regular season, and he's now averaging 9.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals in 26.6 minutes across nine outings with the first unit.