Dmytro Skapintsev News: Struggles in return

Skapintsev (illness) notched four points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 119-103 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Skapintsev returned to action for the second half of a back-to-back set after missing Friday's game due to an illness. Across 26 regular-season appearances for Rip City, Skapintsev averaged 10.1 points while shooting 52 percent from the field.