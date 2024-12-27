Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Domantas Sabonis headshot

Domantas Sabonis Injury: Absent from practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 27, 2024 at 12:49pm

Sabonis (illness) did not practice Friday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The star big man was held out of Thursday's loss to the Pistons due to the illness, and his absence from practices bodes poorly for his status in Saturday's game against the Lakers. Alex Len and Trey Lyles both saw extended playing time in Sabonis' absence, and the 28-year-old can be considered questionable at best for Saturday's matchup until the team provides another update.

Domantas Sabonis
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now