Regardless of whether Sabonis ultimately gets the green light to return Friday, the fact that the big man is close to healthy is a huge positive for Sacramento. He's missed the team's last 27 games while recovering from a partial meniscus tear in his left knee and was off to a solid start to the 2025-26 season before going down. He can be considered questionable for Friday until the team provides another update. Maxime Raynaud will likely flip back to a bench role once Sabonis is 100 percent and rid of any type of minutes restriction.