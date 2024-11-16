Domantas Sabonis Injury: Double-double despite back issues

Sabonis ended with 23 points (10-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks over 40 minutes during Friday's 130-126 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Per Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento, Sabonis was dealing with cramps in his back during the game, but that didn't stop him from producing his 12th straight double-double. The 28-year-old forward continues to add to his skill set, and in addition to averaging 20.2 points, 12.5 boards and 6.6 assists a game, Sabonis is contributing 0.9 threes a game while shooting 40.0 percent (12-for-30) from beyond the arc -- marks which would both be career highs if he can maintain them. With the Kings playing the second night of a back-to-back Saturday against the Jazz, Sabonis could get his first rest day of the season.