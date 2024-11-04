Domantas Sabonis Injury: Heads back to locker room Monday

Sabonis (face) went back to the locker room in the first quarter of Monday's game versus the Heat, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Sabonis took a blow to the face and left for the locker room with a towel covering his head. The big man's status will be something to monitor as it is still early in the game, though Alex Len and Trey Lyles are both candidates for an increased role if Sabonis is unable to return.