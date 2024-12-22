Domantas Sabonis Injury: Iffy Sunday

Sabonis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Sabonis is in jeopardy of missing his first game since Nov. 18 due to a sprained left ankle. With Trey Lyles (calf) also questionable, Isaac Jones and Alex Len are candidates for an uptick in playing time if Lyles or Sabonis are sidelined. Over his last five outings, the star big man has averaged 23.2 points, 15.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals across 35.6 minutes per contest.