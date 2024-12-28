Fantasy Basketball
Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis Injury: Intends to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Sabonis (illness) intends to play in Saturday's game against the Lakers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Sabonis traveled separately from the rest of the team but participated in morning shootaround Saturday and intends to suit up against the Lakers. The 28-year-old missed Sacramento's previous game due to the illness and is officially listed as questionable Saturday. Assuming he's given the green light, expect Sabonis to replace Alex Len in the starting five.

Domantas Sabonis
Sacramento Kings
