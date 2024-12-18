Fantasy Basketball
Domantas Sabonis Injury: Officially questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 11:03pm

Sabonis is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to a back contusion.

Sabonis didn't practice Wednesday for unknown reasons, but it's now known he's dealing with a back bruise. Sabonis has played in all but two of Sacramento's games this season, and if he were to miss Thursday's contest, Trey Lyles, Alex Len and Orlando Robinson would likely split his vacated minutes.

