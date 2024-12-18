Domantas Sabonis Injury: Officially questionable
Sabonis is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to a back contusion.
Sabonis didn't practice Wednesday for unknown reasons, but it's now known he's dealing with a back bruise. Sabonis has played in all but two of Sacramento's games this season, and if he were to miss Thursday's contest, Trey Lyles, Alex Len and Orlando Robinson would likely split his vacated minutes.
