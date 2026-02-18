Domantas Sabonis Injury: Undergoes season-ending surgery
Sabonis underwent season-ending knee surgery Wednesday to repair a torn left meniscus, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
With the 12-44 Kings' season circling the drain, Sabonis elected to go under the knife after attempting play through the injury this season. The star big man averaged 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 29.7 minutes per tilt across a career-low 19 games this year before going down. With Dylan Cardwell (ankle) now sidelined for the foreseeable future, rookie second-rounder Maxime Raynaud has a big opportunity to seize the lion's share of the center minutes going forward.
