Domantas Sabonis Injury: Won't play Monday

Sabonis (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Sabonis will miss his second consecutive outing due to lower back tightness, though he has been cleared for individual on-court activities and is nearing a return, according to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee. Trey Lyles and Alex Len are both candidates for an increased role until Sabonis is able to come back. The star big man's next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Clippers.