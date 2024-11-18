Fantasy Basketball
Domantas Sabonis headshot

Domantas Sabonis Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 5:05pm

Sabonis (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Sabonis will miss his second consecutive outing due to lower back tightness, though he has been cleared for individual on-court activities and is nearing a return, according to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee. Trey Lyles and Alex Len are both candidates for an increased role until Sabonis is able to come back. The star big man's next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Clippers.

