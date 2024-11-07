Domantas Sabonis News: Balls out with triple-double

Sabonis posted 17 points (6-6 FG, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, 13 assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-107 victory over Toronto.

Sabonis led the league in triple-doubles last season, out-dueling Nikola Jokic for that honor. Jokic has a head start in the category, so the total was timely for the premier big man. He now has three triple-doubles to his credit and has dipped below double-digit rebounds only once over the first eight games of the season.