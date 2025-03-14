Fantasy Basketball
Domantas Sabonis headshot

Domantas Sabonis News: Cleared to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2025 at 6:47am

Sabonis (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Suns.

The Kings waited until shortly before the 10 p.m. ET tipoff to provide confirmation on Sabonis' status, but the star big man will be back in action following a six-game absence due to a left hamstring strain. With Sabonis set to take back his spot in the starting five, Jonas Valanciunas is expected to return to the second unit.

