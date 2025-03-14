Domantas Sabonis News: Cleared to play Friday

Sabonis (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Suns.

The Kings waited until shortly before the 10 p.m. ET tipoff to provide confirmation on Sabonis' status, but the star big man will be back in action following a six-game absence due to a left hamstring strain. With Sabonis set to take back his spot in the starting five, Jonas Valanciunas is expected to return to the second unit.