Domantas Sabonis News: Continues to fill stat sheet
Sabonis recorded 26 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 18 rebounds and three assists over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 123-117 win over the Warriors.
By now, it's odd when Sabonis doesn't record a double-double, and that outcome has happened in only two of his 40 appearances -- and not even once since Dec. 3. An ever-present name in the Kings lineup across the month of January, Sabonis is averaging a robust stat line of 21.3 points, 16.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 64.3 percent from the floor in his last 10 games.
