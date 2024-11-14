Fantasy Basketball
Domantas Sabonis News: Flirts with triple-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Sabonis finished Wednesday's 127-104 victory over the Suns with 11 points (3-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one block over 30 minutes.

Sabonis served as more of a ball distributor in the win, falling short of his 22-point performance against the Suns last Sunday. He was in danger of breaking his 10-game double-streak, but he grabbed three quick rebounds during his brief appearance in the fourth quarter.

