Domantas Sabonis News: Keeps streak alive Sunday

Sabonis finished with 25 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 13 rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 127-125 loss to San Antonio.

Sabonis couldn't repeat the triple-double he notched in the loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday, but at least he kept his double-double streak alive. He's recorded either a triple-double or a double-double in every game this season except the season opener, when he finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in a loss to the Timberwolves on Oct. 24. Sabonis' consistency and high-end play has been one of the few bright spots in what has been an up-and-down season for the Kings so far.