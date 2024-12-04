Domantas Sabonis News: Leads late rally in victory

Sabonis notched 27 points (13-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 120-111 victory over the Rockets.

It took a team effort, but the Kings rattled off 15 straight shots in the final stanza, eliminating an eight-point deficit and sealing a win. Sabonis was responsible for four of those shots, joining De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan and Keegan Murray in erasing Houston's lead. Although Tuesday's performance snapped an 18-game double-double streak, he notched his third-highest scoring total of the season in the win.